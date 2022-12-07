Photos: New Pixar Place Hotel Color Scheme Begins to Take Over the Paradise Pier Hotel

The transformation of the Paradise Pier Hotel into the Pixar Place Hotel continues at the Disneyland Resort, as one side of the building has received an all-new color scheme.

The transformation into the Pixar Place Hotel has been taking place for a few months now, with the large Paradise Pier Hotel signs being removed in September

Now, the side of the hotel facing Downtown Disney

When completed, the Pixar Place Hotel will celebrate the artistry of the films of Pixar Animation Studios. The hotel will weave the artistry of Pixar into its comfortable, contemporary setting. Guests will gain a new perspective on some of their favorite Pixar worlds and characters through carefully curated artwork and décor that reveals the creative journey of the artists who helped bring these stories to life. Concept art Finding Nemo and Finding Dory .

and . The hotel will have modular elements so that new films can be brought in as they are released, and already includes a new exclusive pathway Disney California Adventure

A Southern California local favorite, Great Maple, will open a flagship restaurant on the first floor and operate other food and beverage locations throughout Pixar Place Hotel. This modern American eatery specializes in upscale comfort food with a twist, serving fresh takes on American classics for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Disney has not released an official date that the transformation of the hotel will be complete.