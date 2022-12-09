Kris Rey to Direct “Sooner or Later” Romantic Comedy for 20th Century Studios

According to Deadline, Kris Rey is set to direct Sooner or Later, a romantic comedy film in development at 20th Century Studios, written by Tess Morris and produced by Logan‘s Scott Frank.

What’s Happening:

Sooner or Later focuses on Nora, a cynical British journalist who is hired to write a puff piece for a legendary Hollywood playboy attempting to reinvent his image.

Rey's most recent comedy feature is I Used To Go Here starring Gillian Jacobs and Jemaine Clement, and is currently attached to direct Higher Ground, a natural disaster rom-com written by Olivia Wolfe and Neel Shah.

For Hulu, she directed multiple episodes of the comedy series Dollface.

. Writer Tess Morris currently serves as a writer on Only Murders in the Building, whereas producer Scott Frank co-created the award-winning Netflix series The Queen’s Gambit.

