Knott’s Berry Farm’s California Marketplace and Parking Lots Going Cashless

Did you know Knott's Berry Farm is cashless? Now, the California Marketplace outside the park as well as the parking lots are now transitioning to cashless too.

What’s Happening:

As part of a growing trend in much of the attraction industry, Knott’s Berry Farm is about to become completely cashless, from the moment you arrive at the parking toll booths, to stepping inside the park.

Beginning Tuesday, December 13th, the parking lots and California Marketplace merchandise locations will only accept credit/debit cards, Apple Pay, and Google Pay.

Quick Service food locations in the California Marketplace have already transitioned to cashless, and the sit-down restaurants – TGI Friday's and Mrs. Knott's Chicken Dinner Restaurant – will join later this month.

If cash is all you have, Cash-to-Card kiosks are available throughout Knott’s Berry Farm that can transfer cash to a card which can be used anywhere, not just at the park.

Cards can be loaded with any amount from $1 to $500.

For more information, visit Knotts.com/cashless

Did you know Knott's Berry Farm is cashless? Our California Marketplace and Parking Lots are now transitioning to cashless too. Please note our Parking Lots and merchandise locations will only accept credit/debit cards, Apple Pay, and Google Pay beginning Tuesday, December 13. pic.twitter.com/hiD0FkiKsI — Knott's Berry Farm (@knotts) December 10, 2022

More Knott’s Berry Farm News: