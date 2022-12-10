Purchase a Classic Photo Viewfinder This Holiday Season at Knott’s Merry Farm

Knott’s Berry Farm guests can now get their hands on a classic photo viewfinder toy with a seasonal flair.

  • Keep a piece of Knott’s Merry Farm with you forever with this seasonal throwback viewfinder.
  • Upon peeking your eye through the viewfinder, you’ll find the windmill structure at the entrance of the park all decked out for Knott’s Merry Farm.
  • It’s available at the Front Gate, Timber Mountain Log Ride, and GhostRider FunPix locations for $5 with any FunPix purchase.
  • FunPix is the equivalent of Disney PhotoPass at Knott’s, offering guests the chance to take a family photo or forever remember their poses aboard Knott’s thrilling attractions.

