Purchase a Classic Photo Viewfinder This Holiday Season at Knott’s Merry Farm

Knott’s Berry Farm guests can now get their hands on a classic photo viewfinder toy with a seasonal flair.
What’s Happening:
- Keep a piece of Knott’s Merry Farm with you forever with this seasonal throwback viewfinder.
- Upon peeking your eye through the viewfinder, you’ll find the windmill structure at the entrance of the park all decked out for Knott’s Merry Farm.
- It’s available at the Front Gate, Timber Mountain Log Ride, and GhostRider FunPix locations for $5 with any FunPix purchase.
- FunPix is the equivalent of Disney PhotoPass at Knott’s, offering guests the chance to take a family photo or forever remember their poses aboard Knott’s thrilling attractions.
