Christmas 2022: Spend $100+ at shopDisney and Choose a Free Gift

The holiday season is here and shopDisney is celebrating with a special treat for guests: choose a free gift when spending $100 or more! Now through Sunday (December 18th) Disney fans can bring home a magical gift just for stocking up on Disney essentials.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Every Disney fan knows that browsing for magical merchandise is a year-round experience, and this month, shopDisney is offering an extra incentive for guests as they shop for seasonal must-haves.
- For a limited time, guests ordering from shopDisney can receive a free gift with purchase (valued at $24.99) when they spend $100 or more (pre tax).
- To claim the free gift, guests will need to first add it to their bag and enter the code GIFT before checking out.
- But that’s not all, shopDisney, also offers free shipping on all orders of $75 or more with the code: SHIPMAGIC. If you want your shipment by December 24th, the last to order for standard shipping is December 17th.
- Guests can also take advantage of additional offers at checkout: $15 Mickey or Minnie Holiday Stocking (reg. $34.99) or a $12 Mickey & Friends Soap Dispenser (reg. $19.99) with any purchase.
Free Gift Options:
- There are a total of 20 free gift items—each valued at $24.99—that include toys, collectibles, accessories and more. The free gifts will only be available while supplies last. Here are five of our favorite choices:
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Snow Globe Ear Headband for Adults
Groot Light-Up Holiday Plush – Guardians of the Galaxy – Medium 10''
George Lucas (Stormtrooper Disguise) Action Figure – Star Wars: The Black Series by Hasbro – Lucasfilm 50th Anniversary
Bambi Legacy Sketchbook Ornament – 80th Anniversary – Limited Release
New shopDisney Merchandise to Check Out:
- Even with his permanent scowl, the Grumpy Nutcracker will brighten up your holiday celebrations, and we mean that literally.
- Say goodbye to 2022 and hello to 2023 with the Disney Parks dated merchandise collection.
- At long last the adorable flying droid L0-LA59 (Lola) from Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi has come to shopDisney—and just in time for holiday shopping!