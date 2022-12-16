Christmas 2022: Spend $100+ at shopDisney and Choose a Free Gift

The holiday season is here and shopDisney is celebrating with a special treat for guests: choose a free gift when spending $100 or more! Now through Sunday (December 18th) Disney fans can bring home a magical gift just for stocking up on Disney essentials.

What’s Happening:

Every Disney fan knows that browsing for magical merchandise is a year-round experience, and this month, shopDisney is offering an extra incentive for guests as they shop for seasonal must-haves.

For a limited time, guests ordering from shopDisney can receive a free gift with purchase (valued at $24.99) when they spend $100 or more (pre tax).

Free Gift Options:

There are a total of 20 free gift items—each valued at $24.99—that include toys, collectibles, accessories and more. The free gifts will only be available while supplies last. Here are five of our favorite choices:

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Snow Globe Ear Headband for Adults

Groot Light-Up Holiday Plush – Guardians of the Galaxy – Medium 10''

George Lucas (Stormtrooper Disguise) Action Figure – Star Wars: The Black Series by Hasbro – Lucasfilm 50th Anniversary

Turning Red Bento Box

Bambi Legacy Sketchbook Ornament – 80th Anniversary – Limited Release

New shopDisney Merchandise to Check Out:

Even with his permanent scowl, the Grumpy Nutcracker will brighten up your holiday celebrations, and we mean that literally.

will brighten up your holiday celebrations, and we mean that literally. Say goodbye to 2022 and hello to 2023 with the Disney Parks dated merchandise collection .

. At long last the adorable flying droid L0-LA59 (Lola) from Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi has come to shopDisney—and just in time for holiday shopping!