D23 Shares Some Winter Ambience with Festive New Video

Looking to add a little bit of Disney fun to your holiday festivities this year? D23 has you covered with a festive new video, featuring characters from The Muppet Christmas Carol along with Mickey and friends.
What’s Happening:
- In honor of the 30th anniversary of The Muppet Christmas Carol, this year’s Winter Ambience video from D23 features The Muppets, along with Mickey and some of his pals in their winter finest.
- The 30-minute video features some triumphant holiday music set to a backdrop of old-timey Victorian buildings.
- You can enjoy the full half hour of Disney holiday magic with the video below:
More Disney Holiday Magic:
- Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse are bringing Disney magic beyond Walt Disney World to local children’s hospitals in Central Florida just in time for the holidays.
- The Toy Story Hotel at Tokyo Disney Resort is celebrating its first holiday season since opening in April of this year. Disney has shared a few images showcasing the decorations of Tokyo Disney Resort’s newest hotel.
- Christmas on Pandora must be very different. That is evident in the new video released by the Avatar YouTube channel, “12 Days of Christmas a Pandoran Christmas Carol.”
If you’re looking for more holiday season fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our Christmas 2022 tag!
2022 Holiday Season coverage is presented by shopDisney