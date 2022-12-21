D23 Shares Some Winter Ambience with Festive New Video

Looking to add a little bit of Disney fun to your holiday festivities this year? D23 has you covered with a festive new video, featuring characters from The Muppet Christmas Carol along with Mickey and friends.

What’s Happening:

In honor of the 30th anniversary of The Muppet Christmas Carol , this year’s Winter Ambience video from D23 features The Muppets, along with Mickey and some of his pals in their winter finest.

You can enjoy the full half hour of Disney holiday magic with the video below:

