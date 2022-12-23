Walt Disney World Offering Christmas Religious Services for Guests on Christmas Eve

Walt Disney World will be offering religious services for guests at Disney’s Contemporary Resort and via live stream on Christmas Eve.

What’s Happening:

The Fantasia Ballroom at Disney’s Contemporary Resort will host Catholic Mass on Christmas Eve, December 24th at 5:00 p.m.

Guests wishing to attend should take Resort Transportation to the Magic Kingdom

Guests will not be allowed to park at the Contemporary to attend Catholic Mass, unless they are also staying there. Allow 90 minutes to get to the Service.

Protestant Service is also offered via live stream at facebook.com/stlukesorlando/live

