Springs Taproom Modern Bar and Lounge Opens at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Springs Taproom, a new casual lounge serving guests a variety of classic cocktails, frozen beverages, small bites and more, has opened at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.

What’s Happening:

The new venue, located in the Bird Gardens area of the park, features a calm pond and exuberant landscaping which will provide a relaxing setting for guests to sip different types of brews, handcrafted cocktails and enjoy delicious eats.

Springs Taproom replaces Garden Gate Café, an evolution of what once was the iconic Hospitality House, available to guests when Busch Gardens made its grand opening to the public in 1959.

The venue has been rethemed with a mix of modern decoration and classic photos, taking guests on a journey down memory lane.

A total of 12 draft beer options, some available year-round and others rotating seasonally, as well as refreshing frozen beverages, such as frosé and frojito, will be served daily.

Some of the food items available to pair with the beer and cocktails selection include a Mediterranean sampler, fresh fruit and other snack options.

More SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment: