Save Up to 70% On In-Stock Items During Entertainment Earth’s New Years Sale

How are you kicking off 2023? If the answer is shopping, you’re in good company! We’re heading over to Entertainment Earth to check out their New Year Sale where discounts are up to 70% off! That’s right, fans can shop awesome collectibles, toys, games and more from a variety of nerdy franchises and save big.

What’s Happening:

What better way to start off the new year than with a sale? If you’re in the market for collectibles, toys, Loungefly and other fun finds, Entertainment Earth has everything you need.

Best of all, for a limited time, select items are on sale with discounts up to 70% off! Whether you’re hoping to expand a favorite collection or start amassing new figures and accessories, you’ll discover a wide variety of incredible items all at a great price.

The assortment spans popular franchises like Marvel, Star Wars, Disney, Harry Potter and so much more.

Don’t miss out! The New Year Sale is happening now at Entertainment Earth

We’ve rounded up some of our favorite items included in the sale, and since these items are in-stock, be sure to use our LPFAN code for more savings and free shipping on orders of $39+ (see below)! Happy Shopping!

Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth

Action Figures

Muppets Best Of Series 1 Scooter & Rowlf Action Figure 2-Pack – $20.69

Entertainment Earth Exclusives

WandaVision Agatha Harkness Lenticular Pin – Entertainment Earth Exclusive – $3.29

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Scarlet Witch Tiara Ring and Necklace Set – Entertainment Earth Exclusive – $14.99

Star Wars Battle of the Heroes Hardwood BBQ Grill Scraper with Bottle Opener – Entertainment Earth Exclusive – $35.99

Thor: Love and Thunder Mini-Backpack – Convention Exclusive – $31.49

Dolls

Raya and the Last Dragon Raya, Ongis, and Noi Doll Pack – $11.79

Funko Pop! Figures

The Nightmare Before Christmas Sally Artist Series Pop! Vinyl Figure with Pop! Protector Case – $11.89

Ms. Marvel Kamala Khan Pop! Vinyl Figure – $10.79

Avengers Infinity Saga Thor Purple Artist Series Pop! Vinyl Figure with Pop! Protector Case – $9.89

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Captain Hook on Peter Pan's Flight Ride Pop! Vinyl Vehicle – $14.89

Replicas and Sets

Thor: Love and Thunder Mjolnir Electronic Hammer Prop Replica – $118.79

For more fun collectibles and accessories, check out the entire lineup of sale items on Entertainment Earth!