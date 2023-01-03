Sam Eagle Souvenir Sipper Now Available at EPCOT’s Regal Eagle Smokehouse

It’s a salute to all eagles, but mostly, Sam! A new Sam Eagle souvenir sipper is now available at EPCOT’s Regal Eagle Smokehouse.
What’s Happening:
- Muppet fans will want to race out to EPCOT to get their hands on this new Sam Eagle souvenir sipper, exclusively at the Regal Eagle Smokehouse, located in The American Adventure pavilion.
- The sipper costs $16.29 and comes with a Coca-Cola fountain beverage.
- Guests can purchase the sipper in person or order it through Mobile Ordering.
