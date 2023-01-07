“Let the Fraggles Play!” Gobo, Red and More “Fraggle Rock” Action Figures Now Available for Pre-Order

Dance your cares away folks, because the Fraggle Rock gang is coming to your Jim Henson collection! Boss Fight Studio is delivering a fantastic series of action figures that will take your breath away and leave you with only two words: Weeee! Wowie!

If your Muppet-adjacent collection is in dire need of some new faces, you’ll want to head over to Entertainment Earth to check out the new Fraggle Rock figures that just opened for pre-order.

These 3-inch and 5-inch tall articulated figures represent the likable crew from Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock and include five figures (3 standalone and one 2-pack) designed after fan favorite characters: Gobo Red Uncle Traveling Matt Architect and Cotterpin Doozer (2-pack)

Each display worthy figure is dressed in their signature style and presented in bright colors and excellent detail. For added fun, the collectibles come with alternate heads, hands and accessories so fans can show them off in a variety of moods and moments.

Guests can pre-order their favorite Fraggle Rock action figures from Entertainment Earth for $39.99 each

“Architect and Cotterpin are ready to get to work building with those doozer sticks!”

Fraggle Rock Architect and Cotterpin Doozer Action Figure 2-Pack – $39.99

3-inches tall

7 points of articulation

1x building plan scroll

1x sticky goop

“Red is ready for adventures!”

Fraggle Rock Red Action Figure – $39.99

5-inches tall

14 points of articulation

1x alternate head

1x pair of alternate hands

1x pair of maracas

1x inspector hat

1x magnifying glass

1x whistle

“Gobo is ready to lead the pack, entertaining everyone with tales from his Uncle Traveling Matt!”

Fraggle Rock Gobo Action Figure – $39.99

5-inches tall

14 points of articulation

1x alternate head

1x pair of alternate hands

1x postcard

1x radish

1x lantern

1x guitar

“The explorer, Uncle Traveling Matt, is ready to share his adventures!”

Fraggle Rock Uncle Traveling Matt Action Figure – $39.99

5-inches tall

14 points of articulation

1x alternate head

1x pair of alternate hands

1x explorer helmet

1x backpack

1x notepad and pencil

1x orb of understanding

1x skateboard

1x walking stick

