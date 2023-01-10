New “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” Casting Details Revealed

With the release of the second Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer last night, Marvel also revealed some interesting casting details including the role played by Bill Murray in the upcoming film.

Murray is set to play Lord Krylar in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania .

. Krylar is a character in Marvel Comics but not one with a whole lot of history. He is a resident of the Microverse, which obviously fits with what we know about this character in the film, as the first trailer

Another interesting bit of casting news is that William Jackson Harper will be playing a new character known as Quaz.

Many fans had theorized and hoped that Harper would be the MCU’s Reed Richards but it appears that will not be the case.

Strangely, David Dastmalchian, who has played Kurt in both of the first two Ant-Man films, will not reprise the role for the third.

films, will not reprise the role for the third. Instead, he will be portraying a new character known as Veb, likely another resident of the Quantum Realm.

And finally, Katy O’Brian will portray a character known as Jentorra.

Jentorra, another character from the comics, is also a resident of the Microverse, a magic user and one of the realm’s freedom fighters.

As for some unofficial news, the trailer also gave us our first look at the MCU’s MODOK, a popular villains from the Marvel Universe.

Fans have noticed that the character appears to be portrayed by none other than Corey Stoll, who played the villainous Darren Cross in Ant-Man .

. It will certainly be interesting to see if Cross did, in fact, somehow become the MCU’s version of MODOK and how/why he is in the Quantum Realm.

His relationship with Kang is also a mystery, as we can see him trailing behind the master of time in the shot above.

About Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania