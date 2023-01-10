New “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” Casting Details Revealed

With the release of the second Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer last night, Marvel also revealed some interesting casting details including the role played by Bill Murray in the upcoming film.
- Murray is set to play Lord Krylar in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.
- Krylar is a character in Marvel Comics but not one with a whole lot of history. He is a resident of the Microverse, which obviously fits with what we know about this character in the film, as the first trailer reveals him in the Quantum Realm.
- Another interesting bit of casting news is that William Jackson Harper will be playing a new character known as Quaz.
- Many fans had theorized and hoped that Harper would be the MCU’s Reed Richards but it appears that will not be the case.
- Strangely, David Dastmalchian, who has played Kurt in both of the first two Ant-Man films, will not reprise the role for the third.
- Instead, he will be portraying a new character known as Veb, likely another resident of the Quantum Realm.
- And finally, Katy O’Brian will portray a character known as Jentorra.
- Jentorra, another character from the comics, is also a resident of the Microverse, a magic user and one of the realm’s freedom fighters.
- As for some unofficial news, the trailer also gave us our first look at the MCU’s MODOK, a popular villains from the Marvel Universe.
- Fans have noticed that the character appears to be portrayed by none other than Corey Stoll, who played the villainous Darren Cross in Ant-Man.
- It will certainly be interesting to see if Cross did, in fact, somehow become the MCU’s version of MODOK and how/why he is in the Quantum Realm.
- His relationship with Kang is also a mystery, as we can see him trailing behind the master of time in the shot above.
About Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
- The third film in the Ant-Man series was announced back at the Disney Investor Day presentation in December 2020.
- Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer will all return and will be joined by Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang.
- Jonathan Majors also joins the cast as the major Marvel Comics villain Kang the Conqueror.
- Peyton Reed will also return to direct the third film while Jeff Loveness, known for Rick & Morty, is writing the script.
- Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set to hit theaters on February 17th, 2023.