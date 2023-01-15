Michael Smiley Joins Irish Hulu Comedy Series “Obituary”

According to Deadline, Michael Smiley (Bad Sisters, Doctor Who) has joined the cast of Hulu’s Irish dark comedy series Obituary.

  • Smiley joins the cast of Obituary as the Hulu show enters principal photography in Ireland.
  • He will play lead Elvira Clancy’s (Siobhán Cullen) protective and troubled father Ward Clancy in the APC/Magamedia-produced six-parter.
  • Smiley joins a cast already featuring Ronan Raftery (The Rook), Danielle Galligan (Shadow and Bone) and David Ganly (Moon Knight).
  • Obituary follows an unpaid obituarist working at a small town newspaper. When she ‘accidentally’ kills a nasty piece of work in the town, she discovers she might have an untapped bloodlust and starts relishing using crafty methods to kill off the town’s unpleasant residents.
  • Ray Lawlor is writer, John Hayes is director and Nell Green is producing.
  • APC Studios’ Laurent Boissel and Magamedia’s Paddy Hayes are executive producers of the series, which will premiere on Hulu in the U.S. later this year.
  • Obituary is produced in association with Fís Éireann/ Screen Ireland, BAI and The Wrap Fund.

