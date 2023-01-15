Michael Smiley Joins Irish Hulu Comedy Series “Obituary”

According to Deadline, Michael Smiley (Bad Sisters, Doctor Who) has joined the cast of Hulu’s Irish dark comedy series Obituary.

What’s Happening:

Smiley joins the cast of Obituary as the Hulu show enters principal photography in Ireland.

as the Hulu show enters principal photography in Ireland. He will play lead Elvira Clancy’s (Siobhán Cullen) protective and troubled father Ward Clancy in the APC/Magamedia-produced six-parter.

Smiley joins a cast already featuring Ronan Raftery ( The Rook ), Danielle Galligan ( Shadow and Bone ) and David Ganly ( Moon Knight

), Danielle Galligan ( ) and David Ganly (

follows an unpaid obituarist working at a small town newspaper. When she ‘accidentally’ kills a nasty piece of work in the town, she discovers she might have an untapped bloodlust and starts relishing using crafty methods to kill off the town’s unpleasant residents. Ray Lawlor is writer, John Hayes is director and Nell Green is producing.

APC Studios’ Laurent Boissel and Magamedia’s Paddy Hayes are executive producers of the series, which will premiere on Hulu in the U.S. later this year.

Obituary is produced in association with Fís Éireann/ Screen Ireland, BAI and The Wrap Fund.

