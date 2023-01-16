Video: Rex from “Toy Story” Makes Debut Appearance During Pixar Day at Sea

Among the many exciting things happening during the Pixar Day at Sea aboard the Disney Fantasy is the debut of a brand-new character. Rex, the nervous dinosaur from Toy Story, has made his walk-around character debut!
What’s Happening:
- The loveable Rex has not been seen in costumed form in the Disney Parks or aboard the Disney Cruise Line, at least in recent memory.
- He appeared in the “Pixar Pals Celebration!” show, taking place on the deck of the Disney Fantasy during Pixar Day at Sea.
- The show also sees appearances of characters from other Pixar films such as Inside Out, Ratatouille, UP, Coco, Monsters Inc. and of course, Toy Story.
- You can watch the entire 20 minute show for yourself below:
