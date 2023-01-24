Photos: Roundup Rodeo BBQ Facade Begins to Take Shape at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Almost four years after its announcement, the facade of the Roundup Rodeo BBQ at Disney’s Hollywood Studios is starting to really come together!

What’s Happening:

Originally announced in April 2019

The facade of the building has started to look more like the finished product, with very stylized “children’s drawings” of Jessie, Wheezy and Bo Peep visible.

Above them are what appears to be blobs of Play-Doh holding flags in place.

New details have also been added to the restaurant’s sign directly in front of the building, which first appeared last November

When announcing the planned opening period of Spring 2023, Disney revealed a few images from inside Roundup Rodeo BBQ

About Roundup Rodeo BBQ:

A new table service dining location called Roundup Rodeo BBQ will be coming to Toy Story Land.

The new restaurant will continue the theme of guests shrinking down to the size of a toy and visiting Andy’s backyard.

Roundup Rodeo BBQ is the result of Andy creating a rodeo arena using some of his prized toys, games, and other play sets. The result is a colorful atmosphere filled with details.

Stepping into the lobby and waiting area, guests experience first-hand what it feels like to be one of Andy’s honorary toys, before progressing into two larger dining room spaces where Andy’s rodeo takes place.

Here, the rodeo will be in full swing, with western town and train station playsets mixing with surprising, playful details, like some fan-favorite Pixar characters as they’ve never been seen before!