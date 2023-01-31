Oriental Land Company to Raise Average Cast Member Pay by 7%

Cast Members at the Tokyo Disney Resort will soon be seeing a wage increase, as reported by NHK World-Japan.
What’s Happening:
- The Oriental Land Company, who operate the Tokyo Disney Resort, have said that average pay will rise by 7% beginning in April.
- This decision comes as the Japanese government has made calls for employers to give raises to their workers amid decades-high inflation.
- The theme-park operator says it has reached an agreement with its labor union to increase salaries and hourly wages for all employees.
- Wage increases will apply to more than 20,000 Cast Members, including managers and part-timers.
- This across-the-board hike will be the first in six years.
- Oriental Land says its move is aimed at "ensuring that employees can work with a sense of security and unleash their respective potential."
More International Disney Park News:
- The brand-new special event, “Minnie Besties Bash!” has kicked off at the Tokyo Disney Resort, giving guests unique ways to express their love for Minnie Mouse.
- Disneyland Paris has introduced a pretty incredible new Marvel-themed drone and projection show at Walt Disney Studios Park. The show features some pretty impressive drone recreations of iconic Marvel characters and symbols.
- The 40th Anniversary of Tokyo Disney Resort, “Dream-Go-Round,” will kick off on April 15th with an all-new daytime parade, decorations adorning both Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea, plus special food and merchandise.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning