Oriental Land Company to Raise Average Cast Member Pay by 7%

Cast Members at the Tokyo Disney Resort will soon be seeing a wage increase, as reported by NHK World-Japan.

What’s Happening:

The Oriental Land Company, who operate the Tokyo Disney Resort, have said that average pay will rise by 7% beginning in April.

This decision comes as the Japanese government has made calls for employers to give raises to their workers amid decades-high inflation.

The theme-park operator says it has reached an agreement with its labor union to increase salaries and hourly wages for all employees.

Wage increases will apply to more than 20,000 Cast Members, including managers and part-timers.

This across-the-board hike will be the first in six years.

Oriental Land says its move is aimed at "ensuring that employees can work with a sense of security and unleash their respective potential."

More International Disney Park News: