Oriental Land Company to Raise Average Cast Member Pay by 7%

Cast Members at the Tokyo Disney Resort will soon be seeing a wage increase, as reported by NHK World-Japan.

What’s Happening:

  • The Oriental Land Company, who operate the Tokyo Disney Resort, have said that average pay will rise by 7% beginning in April.
  • This decision comes as the Japanese government has made calls for employers to give raises to their workers amid decades-high inflation.
  • The theme-park operator says it has reached an agreement with its labor union to increase salaries and hourly wages for all employees.
  • Wage increases will apply to more than 20,000 Cast Members, including managers and part-timers.
  • This across-the-board hike will be the first in six years.
  • Oriental Land says its move is aimed at "ensuring that employees can work with a sense of security and unleash their respective potential."

