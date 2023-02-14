Searchlight Pictures Set to Acquire “Magazine Dreams” Starring Jonathan Majors

According to Deadline, Searchlight Pictures is in the process of closing a deal to acquire Magazine Dreams, which stars Jonathan Majors as a troubled amateur bodybuilder willing to go to any lengths to be noticed.

  • Magazine Dreams is written and directed by Elijah Bynum, and stars Jonathan Majors as Killian Maddox, who is about to have major roles in Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Creed III.
  • In Magazine Dreams, Majors undertook a 6000+ daily calories diet with endless workouts that got his bench press up to 340 pounds.
  • Starring alongside Majors are:
    • Haley Bennett
    • Harrison Page
    • Taylour Paige
    • Michael O’Hearn
    • Harriet Sansom Harris
  • The film premiered January 20th at Eccles in the U.S Dramatic Competition category.
  • Neon, Sony Pictures Classics and HBO were also in the mix to acquire the film, but it eventually went to Disney’s Searchlight Pictures.
  • Magazine Dreams is produced by Jennifer Fox, Dan Gilroy, Simon Horsman and Jeffrey Soros, with Majors as executive producer.

