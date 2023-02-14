Searchlight Pictures Set to Acquire “Magazine Dreams” Starring Jonathan Majors

According to Deadline, Searchlight Pictures is in the process of closing a deal to acquire Magazine Dreams, which stars Jonathan Majors as a troubled amateur bodybuilder willing to go to any lengths to be noticed.
What’s Happening:
- Magazine Dreams is written and directed by Elijah Bynum, and stars Jonathan Majors as Killian Maddox, who is about to have major roles in Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Creed III.
- In Magazine Dreams, Majors undertook a 6000+ daily calories diet with endless workouts that got his bench press up to 340 pounds.
- Starring alongside Majors are:
- Haley Bennett
- Harrison Page
- Taylour Paige
- Michael O’Hearn
- Harriet Sansom Harris
- The film premiered January 20th at Eccles in the U.S Dramatic Competition category.
- Neon, Sony Pictures Classics and HBO were also in the mix to acquire the film, but it eventually went to Disney’s Searchlight Pictures.
- Magazine Dreams is produced by Jennifer Fox, Dan Gilroy, Simon Horsman and Jeffrey Soros, with Majors as executive producer.
More Disney Movie News:
- Emma Corrin has joined the cast of Marvel Studios’ Deadpool 3, as announced in a post on Twitter by Deadpool himself, Ryan Reynolds.
- Harrison Ford is donning the iconic whip and fedora of Indiana Jones once again for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, opening in theaters this June. A short TV spot for the film debuted during Super Bowl LVII.
- Super Bowl LVII also gave us a new trailer for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3, which will be released in theaters on May 5th, 2023.