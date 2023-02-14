Searchlight Pictures Set to Acquire “Magazine Dreams” Starring Jonathan Majors

According to Deadline, Searchlight Pictures is in the process of closing a deal to acquire Magazine Dreams, which stars Jonathan Majors as a troubled amateur bodybuilder willing to go to any lengths to be noticed.

Magazine Dreams is written and directed by Elijah Bynum, and stars Jonathan Majors as Killian Maddox, who is about to have major roles in Marvel Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Creed III .

is written and directed by Elijah Bynum, and stars Jonathan Majors as Killian Maddox, who is about to have major roles in . In Magazine Dreams , Majors undertook a 6000+ daily calories diet with endless workouts that got his bench press up to 340 pounds.

, Majors undertook a 6000+ daily calories diet with endless workouts that got his bench press up to 340 pounds. Starring alongside Majors are: Haley Bennett Harrison Page Taylour Paige Michael O’Hearn Harriet Sansom Harris

The film premiered January 20th at Eccles in the U.S Dramatic Competition category.

Neon, Sony Pictures Classics and HBO were also in the mix to acquire the film, but it eventually went to Disney’s Searchlight Pictures.

Magazine Dreams is produced by Jennifer Fox, Dan Gilroy, Simon Horsman and Jeffrey Soros, with Majors as executive producer.

