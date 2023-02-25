Broadway Star Audra McDonald Has a Riverboat Rendezvous with Princess Tiana

Broadway star and TV actress Audra McDonald recently had a riverboat rendezvous with Princess Tiana at Walt Disney World.

What’s Happening:

  • The Emmy, Grammy and six-time Tony Award winner met up with Tiana at the Liberty Belle Riverboat landing in Liberty Square at Magic Kingdom on February 21st.
  • McDonald also met with several Disney cast members and experienced “Celebrate Soulfully’’ offerings during her visit with her family.

