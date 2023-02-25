Photos: Signage Installed for Earl of Sandwich Tavern Restaurant & Bar in Downtown Disney

The temporary location for Earl of Sandwich opened its doors at Downtown Disney at the beginning of February, and now we’ve seen signage installed for the soon-to-open sit-down side of the restaurant, the Earl of Sandwich Tavern.
What’s Happening:
- Since February 1st, Downtown Disney guests have been able to enjoy Earl of Sandwich through its usual grab-and-go options.
- New to this location, thanks to the set-up of the former La Brea Bakery, is the table service Earl of Sandwich Tavern.
- As we await the opening of the Earl of Sandwich Tavern, signage has been installed on the building.
- Both establishments are not expected to last all that long, however, as Porto’s Bakery will be bringing their famous Cheese Rolls, California-Cuban cuisine and more on the footprint of the La Brea Bakery location.
- Check out our photo tour of the new temporary Earl of Sandwich location.
- This is just one of a handful of changes coming or in progress in Downtown Disney, with changes coming to Ralph Brennan’s Jazz Kitchen, temporary locations for Disney Home and WonderGround Gallery, and the upcoming addition of Din Tai Fung, which will open in the west side of the district.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning