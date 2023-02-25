Photos: Signage Installed for Earl of Sandwich Tavern Restaurant & Bar in Downtown Disney

The temporary location for Earl of Sandwich opened its doors at Downtown Disney at the beginning of February, and now we’ve seen signage installed for the soon-to-open sit-down side of the restaurant, the Earl of Sandwich Tavern.

What’s Happening:

Since February 1st, Downtown Disney guests have been able to enjoy Earl of Sandwich through its usual grab-and-go options.

New to this location, thanks to the set-up of the former La Brea Bakery, is the table service Earl of Sandwich Tavern.

As we await the opening of the Earl of Sandwich Tavern, signage has been installed on the building.