Earl of Sandwich Returning to Downtown Disney in February, Plus More District Updates

Back from the dead once again, Earl of Sandwich is returning to Downtown Disney at the Disneyland Resort. Disney revealed that and more updates on what’s coming soon to the shopping and dining district.

What’s Happening:

The fan-favorite Earl of Sandwich will be returning to Downtown Disney this February!

Guests can enjoy one of their hot sandwiches on artisan bread, with grab-and-go options at Earl of Sandwich or table service options at Earl of Sandwich Tavern, both of which will be temporarily located at the La Brea Bakery location.

Plans are underway to design and construct an all-new Porto’s location near the Esplanade on the footprint of the La Brea Bakery location.

Ralph Brennan’s Jazz Kitchen continues the evolution of their location

Soon, you’ll be able to enjoy the open, warm and welcoming ambiance across the outdoor patios, veranda and dining rooms. In fact, recent diners have already begun to enjoy the updated second floor space!

Jazz Kitchen’s “all-day” menu will feature the popular Pasta Jambalaya and Gumbo Ya-Ya, plus fresh riffs using coastal-inspired ingredients like the new open-faced Grilled Lobster BLT Po’ Boy, pictured below.

Signature hand-crafted beignets will continue to be a staple, with an expanded menu including specialty glazed beignets that are dipped, drizzled and sprinkled in jazzy signature and seasonal flavor combinations.

Ralph Brennan’s Jazz Kitchen is closed for a short time

Disney Home and WonderGround Gallery

But don’t worry, you can easily head over to World of Disney to pick up some favorite home decor, and enjoy a temporary pop-up WonderGround Gallery location inside the former ESPN

Another new restaurant coming soon to Downtown Disney is Din Tai Fung

Above you can see newly released concept art for the restaurant, which will open on the west side of the district in the future.

The world-renowned restaurant will join the district to offer guests their soup dumplings hand crafted right on site. This family-run restaurant will bring flavorful Chinese cuisine to Downtown Disney, where guests can enjoy dishes served family style in a creative space near a new lawn pavilion.

Disney has promised even more tasty treats and big reveals for Downtown Disney later this year!