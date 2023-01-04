Disney Home and WonderGround Gallery in Downtown Disney Closing for Lengthy Refurbishments

by |
Tags: , , ,

Two popular retail locations in Downtown Disney will be closing temporarily on January 9th.

What’s Happening:

  • On January 9th, Disney Home and WonderGround Gallery will temporarily close to accommodate interior structural changes.
  • The last day open for both locations is Sunday, January 8th, closing the following day.
  • Both locations are scheduled to reopen in early summer.
  • Guests can visit World of Disney or the temporary location near Star Wars Trading Post for similar product assortments.
  • It is likely that the temporary location will be within the former ESPN Zone, which has sat mostly empty over the last few years.
  • The last time the building was in use was for the temporary Soul of Jazz: An American Adventure exhibit in summer 2022.

More Disneyland Resort News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning