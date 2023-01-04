Disney Home and WonderGround Gallery in Downtown Disney Closing for Lengthy Refurbishments

Two popular retail locations in Downtown Disney will be closing temporarily on January 9th.

What’s Happening:

On January 9th, Disney Home and WonderGround Gallery will temporarily close to accommodate interior structural changes.

The last day open for both locations is Sunday, January 8th, closing the following day.

Both locations are scheduled to reopen in early summer.

Guests can visit World of Disney or the temporary location near Star Wars

It is likely that the temporary location will be within the former ESPN

The last time the building was in use was for the temporary Soul of Jazz: An American Adventure exhibit

Elsewhere in Downtown Disney, Ralph Brennan’s Jazz Kitchen is also closing on January 9th

