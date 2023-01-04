Disney Home and WonderGround Gallery in Downtown Disney Closing for Lengthy Refurbishments

Two popular retail locations in Downtown Disney will be closing temporarily on January 9th.
What’s Happening:
- On January 9th, Disney Home and WonderGround Gallery will temporarily close to accommodate interior structural changes.
- The last day open for both locations is Sunday, January 8th, closing the following day.
- Both locations are scheduled to reopen in early summer.
- Guests can visit World of Disney or the temporary location near Star Wars Trading Post for similar product assortments.
- It is likely that the temporary location will be within the former ESPN Zone, which has sat mostly empty over the last few years.
- The last time the building was in use was for the temporary Soul of Jazz: An American Adventure exhibit in summer 2022.
- Elsewhere in Downtown Disney, Ralph Brennan’s Jazz Kitchen is also closing on January 9th for a refurbishment.
