Sneak Peek at EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival Annual Passholder Exclusive Shirt

Walt Disney World has given a sneak peak at an Annual Passholder exclusive shirt that will be available during the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival.
What’s Happening:
- Passholders, get ready to attend a springtime event blooming with brilliant gardens, fresh flavors, lively entertainment and colorful merchandise!
- Looking to do some shopping during the Festival? Enjoy a special Annual Passholder collection of Festival treasures featuring 70s-inspired Orange Bird, Snow White's favorite flowers & friends from the forest, and Figment's cacti garden designs.
- The collection includes apparel, Corkcicle drinkware, garden stakes and trading pins, all exclusive to Annual Passholdes.
- All guests will be able to purchase from a fantastic line of merchandise featuring the loveable Orange Bird, including a Loungefly bag, Spirit Jersey, Mouse ears, and more.
- The 2023 EPCOT Flower & Garden Festival Orange Bird Collection will be available on shopDisney starting March 3rd.
