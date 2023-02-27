Sneak Peek at EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival Annual Passholder Exclusive Shirt

Walt Disney World has given a sneak peak at an Annual Passholder exclusive shirt that will be available during the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival.

What’s Happening:

Passholders, get ready to attend a springtime event blooming with brilliant gardens, fresh flavors, lively entertainment and colorful merchandise!

Looking to do some shopping during the Festival? Enjoy a special Annual Passholder collection of Festival treasures featuring 70s-inspired Orange Bird, Snow White

The collection includes apparel, Corkcicle drinkware, garden stakes and trading pins, all exclusive to Annual Passholdes.

All guests will be able to purchase from a fantastic line of merchandise featuring the loveable Orange Bird

The 2023 EPCOT Flower & Garden Festival Orange Bird Collection will be available on shopDisney

