“Encanto” and Princess Tiana Topiaries Join the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival

The EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival kicks off this Wednesday, March 1st, and Disney has revealed some of the new topiaries for this year, including the Family Madrigal from Encanto and Princess Tiana.

What’s Happening:

Making their debut this year, topiaries of Mirabel, Antonio, Isabela and Luisa from Encanto will greet guests in the main entrance of EPCOT.

will greet guests in the main entrance of EPCOT. Each imaginative topiary features details inspired by each character, including Isabela creating beautiful flowers between her hands and an illuminated butterfly for Mirabel.

This process of pushing boundaries and growing new magic began nearly a year ago. Talented artists developed sketches, Imagineers designed 3D models, skilled welders molded frames, and horticulture specialists chose plant materials.

You can see more of this process in the video below:

A new topiary of Princess Tiana from The Princess and the Frog graces The American Adventure

In the France pavilion, the Lumiere and Cogsworth topiaries return with innovative new elements, including lit candles for Lumiere and a working clock for Cogsworth.

More than 200,000 bedding plants are added to the gardens of EPCOT for the festival, including an additional 60,000 bedding plants that create the iconic floral designs that make up the World Celebration East & West Lakes.

The Dragon topiary, located in the Japan pavilion, is composed of sun-loving succulent plants, adding bursts of colors to the nearly 20-foot-long display.

Because this year’s festival will be celebrated across two seasons, plant displays will also evolve with the weather, making for true seasonal beauty and detail. Guests visiting during both spring and summer months may see new selections as the season changes.

Guests will see the fruits of all this work when the popular springtime festival debuts on March 1st and continues through July 5th, 2023 at EPCOT.