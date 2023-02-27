New Lighting Show Premiering on Spaceship Earth for the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival

With the debut of the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival this Wednesday, another brand new lighting show is set to debut on Spaceship Earth.
What’s Happening:
- Very few details have been revealed about the new “Beacons of Magic” show. All we know is that it will be set to a fresh and fun new soundtrack.
- Last year saw a show set to “Colors of the Wind” from Pocahontas debut for the Flower & Garden Festival.
- Perhaps we’ll see that return this year in addition to whatever the new show is.
- Some previous special light shows on Spaceship Earth include:
- You can catch the new “Beacons of Magic” multiple times a night through the end of the Flower & Garden Festival on July 5th.
More EPCOT News:
- The Family Madrigal from Encanto and Princess Tiana are joining the line-up of topiaries at this year's EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival.
- EPCOT Cast Members recently had the opportunity to sign their names on a steel beam that will be part of the areas under construction in World Celebration.
- Check out the complete Foodie Guide to the 2023 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning