New Lighting Show Premiering on Spaceship Earth for the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival

With the debut of the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival this Wednesday, another brand new lighting show is set to debut on Spaceship Earth.

What’s Happening:

Very few details have been revealed about the new “Beacons of Magic” show. All we know is that it will be set to a fresh and fun new soundtrack.

Last year saw a show set to “Colors of the Wind” Pocahontas debut for the Flower & Garden Festival.

Perhaps we'll see that return this year in addition to whatever the new show is.

