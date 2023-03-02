Searchlight Pictures to Adapt “Fire of Love” Documentary into Narrative Feature

National Geographic’s popular documentary feature Fire of Love will soon be transformed into a narrative film, thanks to Searchlight Pictures.

According to Deadline Fire of Love into a narrative feature.

The film tells the extraordinary love story of intrepid French scientists Katia and Maurice Krafft, who died just as explosively as they lived – capturing the most spectacular imagery ever recorded of their greatest passion: volcanoes.

Fire of Love is currently a frontrunner to win Best Documentary at the 95th Oscars, after first premiering at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival.

Searchlight Pictures will finance and distribute, and Jamie Patricof's Hunting Lane will develop and produce.

Fire of Love director/producer Sara Dosa and producer Shane Boris are attached to produce, and producer Ina Fichman will be executive producer alongside Josh Braun and Ben Braun from Submarine Deluxe, and Greg Boustead and Jessica Harrop from Sandbox Films.

director/producer Sara Dosa and producer Shane Boris are attached to produce, and producer Ina Fichman will be executive producer alongside Josh Braun and Ben Braun from Submarine Deluxe, and Greg Boustead and Jessica Harrop from Sandbox Films. For more on Fire of Love , check out Alex’s review of the documentary film

Fire of Love is currently available to stream on both Hulu and Disney+.

