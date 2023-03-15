New Concept Art, Details Revealed for EPCOT’s New Nighttime Spectacular

With Harmonious set to have its final showing on April 2nd, EPCOT has shared some new concept art and details for the new show that will be coming later this year.

Guests will be treated to the debut of an all-new EPCOT nighttime spectacular later this year.

A dazzling display of music, pyrotechnics, lasers and lighting, the show will feature an original composition and evocative selections from the Disney songbook.

This new spectacular will remind us that we’re more alike than different, connecting our hearts together as one.

After the final showing of Harmonious on April 2nd, EPCOT Forever

The barges for Harmonious will begin a phased removal after the final showing.

More on EPCOT:

This fall will bring even more exciting experiences as part of the multi-year transformation of EPCOT. Guests will be able to explore the wonders of water when Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana

This fun interactive outdoor trail offers a chance to play and interact with water as it travels from the sky to the oceans and back again. Along the way, guests learn about the importance of water and discover its playful personality – just as Moana did on her heroic voyage.

Guests can expect to step into the brand new World Celebration neighborhood, which includes the new Communicore Plaza and Communicore Hall, when it opens this fall

And in late summer, guests will be able to meet and greet, and even hug, the beloved icon of the park: Figment

We’ve also learned that EPCOT will be the host of the Disney100 celebration Walt Disney World