Construction and Rumors Tease Yet Another New Coaster for SeaWorld Orlando

SeaWorld Orlando has been on a bit of a coaster kick over the last few years, with last year’s opening of Ice Breaker, and then the forthcoming opening of Pipeline: The Surf Coaster. If rumors, and current construction are to be believed, next year may see yet another coaster joining the park’s line-up.
What’s Happening:
- Access to one entrance to the park’s Antarctica area is completely blocked off, as rumor has it a new roller coaster will be replacing the former Empire of the Penguin attraction.
- Empire of the Penguin originally opened in 2013, and closed along with SeaWorld Orlando on March 16th, 2020 during the pandemic.
- Since then, the penguin animal exhibit has reopened, however the attraction has stood still.
- Rumors swirling around the internet point to the attraction area being repurposed as a station for a new straddle coaster, which will have its main layout located outside.
- Converting a former attraction into a straddle coaster is not something new for SeaWorld, as that’s exactly what’s happening this year at SeaWorld San Diego with the former Wild Arctic simulator attraction being repurposed for the Arctic Rescue coaster.
- Arctic Rescue will be similar to the currently open Wave Breaker: The Rescue Coaster located at SeaWorld San Antonio.
- With the construction taking place on the side of the Antarctica building, access to the Pacific Point Preserve sea lion exhibit is blocked.
- Guests must now enter and exit through the Sea Lion & Otter Stadium to access Pacific Point Preserve.