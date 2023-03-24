Hong Kong Disneyland to Live Stream Unveiling of “Duffy and Friends Play Days”

Hong Kong Disneyland is planning a big celebration to unveil “Duffy and Friends Play Days” next week. If you can’t be in attendance, don’t worry, the festivities will be live streamed for fans watching around the world.

The Hong Kong Disneyland Facebook page has created an event and made the announcement that Disney fans will get to celebrate with Duffy and Friends via live stream on March 31

Duffy and Friends will star in the party in their cutest new spring looks.

The unveiling of “Duffy and Friends Play Days” at Hong Kong Disneyland will be live streamed on the resort’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

Additionally, a new Instagram account has been created for Duffy and Friends, where fans will also find the live stream.

