Hong Kong Disneyland to Live Stream Unveiling of “Duffy and Friends Play Days”

Hong Kong Disneyland is planning a big celebration to unveil “Duffy and Friends Play Days” next week. If you can’t be in attendance, don’t worry, the festivities will be live streamed for fans watching around the world.
- The Hong Kong Disneyland Facebook page has created an event and made the announcement that Disney fans will get to celebrate with Duffy and Friends via live stream on March 31.
- Duffy and Friends will star in the party in their cutest new spring looks.
- The unveiling of “Duffy and Friends Play Days” at Hong Kong Disneyland will be live streamed on the resort’s Facebook and YouTube pages.
- Additionally, a new Instagram account has been created for Duffy and Friends, where fans will also find the live stream.
ICYMI – More on Hong Kong Disneyland:
- Disney Parks around the world, including Hong Kong, are getting in on the Easter fun in the latest Foodie Guide.
- Hong Kong Disneyland is welcoming the new show “StellaLou’s Wonderful Wishes Ballet” to Disney’s Storybook Theater From April 5 – 10 and April 14 – 16.
- Disney Legend Josh Gad tweeted from Hong Kong recently, promising that something amazing is coming the the new Frozen experience at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort later this year.
- Walt Disney Imagineering and Disney Parks shared on Instagram a new animatic of the upcoming Arendelle: World of Frozen land at Hong Kong Disneyland.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning