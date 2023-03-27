Arty Froushan Joins Cast of Marvel’s “Daredevil: Born Again”

Arty Froushan has joined the cast of Marvel’s highly anticipated upcoming series Daredevil: Born Again, according to Deadline.

Froushan is reportedly set to take on a major role in the upcoming Marvel series.

Details about Froushan’s character are not known at this time but Deadline reports that they believe he will play a character named Harry, who is an associate of Wilson Fisk.

Deadline also points out the theory that this series will follow a Marvel Comics arc in which Wilson Fisk is the Mayor of New York.

Froushan recently wrapped up a run on Broadway but he has also previous starred in Amazon’s fantasy series Carnival Row .

. He was also recently seen in a film titled The Persian Version, which premiered at Sundance, and in an arc on HBO’s Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon.

More on Daredevil: Born Again