Arty Froushan Joins Cast of Marvel’s “Daredevil: Born Again”

Arty Froushan has joined the cast of Marvel’s highly anticipated upcoming series Daredevil: Born Again, according to Deadline.
- Froushan is reportedly set to take on a major role in the upcoming Marvel series.
- Details about Froushan’s character are not known at this time but Deadline reports that they believe he will play a character named Harry, who is an associate of Wilson Fisk.
- Deadline also points out the theory that this series will follow a Marvel Comics arc in which Wilson Fisk is the Mayor of New York.
- Froushan recently wrapped up a run on Broadway but he has also previous starred in Amazon’s fantasy series Carnival Row.
- He was also recently seen in a film titled The Persian Version, which premiered at Sundance, and in an arc on HBO’s Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon.
More on Daredevil: Born Again
- The title Daredevil: Born Again is significant as it shares a name with one of the most iconic Daredevil comic story arcs, which sees Matt Murdock slowly losing his mind at the hands of the Kingpin.
- The story was already loosely adapted for the Netflix series.
- However, the title is more likely simply in place to signify the character’s second life in the MCU.
- The series will be written and executive produced by Matt Corman and Chris Ord.
- Charlie Cox will reprise his role of Matt Murdock/Daredevil and be joined by Vincent D’Onofrio, who will also reprise his role as Wilson Fisk, better known as the Kingpin.
- Margarita Levieva, Sandrine Holt, Michael Gandolfini and Nikki M. James have also recently joined the cast of the series.
- Jon Bernthal is also set to reprise his role as Frank Castle/The Punisher in the series.
- Daredevil: Born Again is set to come to Disney+ in Spring 2024, on the backend of the MCU’s Phase 5.