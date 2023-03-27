Arty Froushan Joins Cast of Marvel’s “Daredevil: Born Again”

Arty Froushan has joined the cast of Marvel’s highly anticipated upcoming series Daredevil: Born Again, according to Deadline.

  • Froushan is reportedly set to take on a major role in the upcoming Marvel series.
  • Details about Froushan’s character are not known at this time but Deadline reports that they believe he will play a character named Harry, who is an associate of Wilson Fisk.
  • Deadline also points out the theory that this series will follow a Marvel Comics arc in which Wilson Fisk is the Mayor of New York.
  • Froushan recently wrapped up a run on Broadway but he has also previous starred in Amazon’s fantasy series Carnival Row.
  • He was also recently seen in a film titled The Persian Version, which premiered at Sundance, and in an arc on HBO’s Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon.

More on Daredevil: Born Again

  • The title Daredevil: Born Again is significant as it shares a name with one of the most iconic Daredevil comic story arcs, which sees Matt Murdock slowly losing his mind at the hands of the Kingpin.
  • The story was already loosely adapted for the Netflix series.
  • However, the title is more likely simply in place to signify the character’s second life in the MCU.
  • The series will be written and executive produced by Matt Corman and Chris Ord.
  • Charlie Cox will reprise his role of Matt Murdock/Daredevil and be joined by Vincent D’Onofrio, who will also reprise his role as Wilson Fisk, better known as the Kingpin.
  • Margarita Levieva, Sandrine Holt, Michael Gandolfini and Nikki M. James have also recently joined the cast of the series.
  • Jon Bernthal is also set to reprise his role as Frank Castle/The Punisher in the series.
  • Daredevil: Born Again is set to come to Disney+ in Spring 2024, on the backend of the MCU’s Phase 5.