Billy Magnussen Cast in Live-Action “Lilo & Stitch” Adaptation

Billy Magnussen has joined the cast of Disney’s live-action adaptation of Lilo & Stitch, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

Magnussen joins the upcoming live-action adaptation of the 2002 animated film.

The actor previously had a small role in the live-action version of Aladdin and is known for his role in the most recent James Bond film, No Time To Die .

and is known for his role in the most recent James Bond film, . The film will be directed by Dean Fleischer-Camp, director of the Oscar-nominated Marcel The Shell With Shoes On .

. Zach Galifianakis joined the cast Maia Kealoha has been cast as Lilo

Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich of Rideback are producing. Rideback’s Ryan Halprin is executive producing.

Chris Kekaniokalani Bright wrote the script for the adaptation.

The film is intended to be a major release on Disney+

You can of course stream the original Lilo & Stitch on Disney+.

on Disney+. The original animated film told of the friendship formed between a lonely human girl named Lilo and an alien named Stitch, who is engineered to be a force of destruction.

More Disney Movie News: