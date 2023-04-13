It’s Back! Choose A Free Gift at shopDisney When You Spend $100+

Spring has arrived and now is a great time to refresh your wardrobe and stock up on summer gear from shopDisney! In addition to securing the latest styles, guests can enjoy an extra special treat: choose a free gift when spending $100 or more!
What’s Happening:
- Every Disney fan knows that browsing for magical merchandise is a year-round experience, and this Spring, shopDisney is offering an extra incentive for guests as they shop for seasonal must-haves.
- Now through Sunday (April 16th), guests ordering from shopDisney can receive a free gift with purchase (valued at $24.99) when they spend $100 or more (pre tax).
- To claim the free gift, guests will need to first add it to their bag and enter the code GIFT before checking out.
- But that’s not all, shopDisney, also offers free shipping on all orders of $75 or more with the code: SHIPMAGIC.
- Guests can also take advantage of additional offers at checkout: $20 Stitch Beach Bag (reg. $34.99) or a $12 Disney100 Soap Dispenser (reg. $19.99) with purchase of any Disney100 item.
Free Gift Options:
- There are a total of 19 free gift items—each valued at $24.99—that include toys, collectibles, accessories and more. The free gifts will only be available while supplies last. Here are five of our favorite choices:
Emperor Miniature Bust – Star Wars
Spider-Man Miles Morales Action Figure – Marvel Select by Diamond – 7''
Mickey Mouse White Baseball Cap for Adults
Encanto Deluxe Figure Play Set
New shopDisney Merchandise to Check Out:
- The Disney Munchlings are back and this time they are all about Street Food Fusion like falafel, pizza, and mochi!
- Dress your Disney best in the whimsical Disney Parks collection by Joey Chou that features Mickey and Minnie exploring the castle parks.
- Set off for adventure with Moana in a new spotlight collection that’s perfect for the home.
If you’re looking for more shopDisney fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopDisney tag!