It’s Back! Choose A Free Gift at shopDisney When You Spend $100+

Spring has arrived and now is a great time to refresh your wardrobe and stock up on summer gear from shopDisney! In addition to securing the latest styles, guests can enjoy an extra special treat: choose a free gift when spending $100 or more!

What’s Happening:

  • Every Disney fan knows that browsing for magical merchandise is a year-round experience, and this Spring, shopDisney is offering an extra incentive for guests as they shop for seasonal must-haves.
  • Now through Sunday (April 16th), guests ordering from shopDisney can receive a free gift with purchase (valued at $24.99) when they spend $100 or more (pre tax).
  • To claim the free gift, guests will need to first add it to their bag and enter the code GIFT before checking out.
  • But that’s not all, shopDisney, also offers free shipping on all orders of $75 or more with the code: SHIPMAGIC.
  • Guests can also take advantage of additional offers at checkout: $20 Stitch Beach Bag (reg. $34.99) or a $12 Disney100 Soap Dispenser (reg. $19.99) with purchase of any Disney100 item.

Free Gift Options:

  • There are a total of 19 free gift items—each valued at $24.99—that include toys, collectibles, accessories and more. The free gifts will only be available while supplies last. Here are five of our favorite choices:

New shopDisney Merchandise to Check Out:

If you’re looking for more shopDisney fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopDisney tag!