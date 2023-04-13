It’s Back! Choose A Free Gift at shopDisney When You Spend $100+

Spring has arrived and now is a great time to refresh your wardrobe and stock up on summer gear from shopDisney! In addition to securing the latest styles, guests can enjoy an extra special treat: choose a free gift when spending $100 or more!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Every Disney fan knows that browsing for magical merchandise is a year-round experience, and this Spring, shopDisney is offering an extra incentive for guests as they shop for seasonal must-haves.

Now through Sunday (April 16th), guests ordering from shopDisney can receive a free gift with purchase

To claim the free gift, guests will need to first add it to their bag and enter the code GIFT before checking out.

before checking out. But that’s not all, shopDisney, also offers free shipping on all orders of $75 or more with the code: SHIPMAGIC .

. Guests can also take advantage of additional offers at checkout: $20 Stitch Beach Bag (reg. $34.99) or a $12 Disney100 Soap Dispenser (reg. $19.99) with purchase of any Disney100 item.

Free Gift Options:

There are a total of 19 free gift items—each valued at $24.99—that include toys, collectibles, accessories and more. The free gifts will only be available while supplies last. Here are five of our favorite choices:

Donald Duck Hip Pack

Emperor Miniature Bust – Star Wars

Spider-Man Miles Morales Action Figure – Marvel Select by Diamond – 7''

Mickey Mouse White Baseball Cap for Adults

Encanto Deluxe Figure Play Set

New shopDisney Merchandise to Check Out:

If you’re looking for more shopDisney fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopDisney tag!