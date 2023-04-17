ABC Renews “The Rookie” for a Sixth Season

ABC has renewed its Nathan Fillion-led police drama The Rookie for a sixth season in 2023-24, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
What’s Happening:
- The renewal of The Rookie for a sixth season comes two weeks ahead of the current season’s finale on May 2nd.
- With a guaranteed sixth season, the series will now cross the 100-episode milestone early next season.
- The Rookie has been a long time decent ratings draw for ABC, but this season’s move to Tuesday nights saw an impressive same-day audience growth of 31% compared to its fall average, where it aired on Sundays.
- The Rookie is the third veteran series ABC has renewed for 2023-24, following Abbott Elementary and Grey’s Anatomy.
