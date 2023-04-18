Artist and Former Imagineer Eric Robison Creates Painting Celebrating Tokyo Disney Resort’s 40th Anniversary

Renowned Disney artist and former Imagineer Eric Robison created a delightful painting to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the Tokyo Disney Resort.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney Imagineering

Inspired by Herb Ryman’s original painting of Tokyo Disneyland’s hub, this one-of-a-kind artwork captures all the magic that has been created over the last 40 years.

Robison’s new painting keeps Cinderella Castle from Ryman’s original, but removes Space Mountain and World Bazaar in favor of Mount Prometheus at Tokyo DisneySea.

Below, a full look at Ryman’s original painting:

