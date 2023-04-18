Artist and Former Imagineer Eric Robison Creates Painting Celebrating Tokyo Disney Resort’s 40th Anniversary

Renowned Disney artist and former Imagineer Eric Robison created a delightful painting to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the Tokyo Disney Resort.
- Walt Disney Imagineering recently worked with renowned artist Eric Robison to develop a painting commemorating the 40th anniversary of Tokyo Disney Resort.
- Inspired by Herb Ryman’s original painting of Tokyo Disneyland’s hub, this one-of-a-kind artwork captures all the magic that has been created over the last 40 years.
- Robison’s new painting keeps Cinderella Castle from Ryman’s original, but removes Space Mountain and World Bazaar in favor of Mount Prometheus at Tokyo DisneySea.
- Below, a full look at Ryman’s original painting:
