Artist and Former Imagineer Eric Robison Creates Painting Celebrating Tokyo Disney Resort’s 40th Anniversary

by |
Tags: , , , , ,

Renowned Disney artist and former Imagineer Eric Robison created a delightful painting to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the Tokyo Disney Resort.

What’s Happening:

  • Walt Disney Imagineering recently worked with renowned artist Eric Robison to develop a painting commemorating the 40th anniversary of Tokyo Disney Resort.
  • Inspired by Herb Ryman’s original painting of Tokyo Disneyland’s hub, this one-of-a-kind artwork captures all the magic that has been created over the last 40 years.

  • Robison’s new painting keeps Cinderella Castle from Ryman’s original, but removes Space Mountain and World Bazaar in favor of Mount Prometheus at Tokyo DisneySea.
  • Below, a full look at Ryman’s original painting:

More International Disney Park News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning