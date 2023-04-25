Cristo Fernández and Harvey Guillén Join New Disney+ Adaptation of “Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day”

Cristo Fernández (Ted Lasso) and Harvey Guillén (What We Do In The Shadows) have joined the cast of the upcoming Disney+ film adaptation of Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day.
- Separate reports from Deadline have confirmed that Cristo Fernández and Harvey Guillén have joined the cast of Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day.
- Fernández will bring to life the character Chavo, a cook who meets the Garcias while the family is on a road trip. He bonds with Frank (Jesse Garcia), a fellow chef. Production is underway in New Mexico.
- Guillén will portray the character of Claudio, a healer who helps the young titular hero take steps in the right direction.
- Newcomer Thom Nemer will portray the titular character, Alexander.
- Eva Longoria and Jessie Garcia will play Alexander’s parents Val and Frank, while Paulina Chávez plays his 16-year-old sister Mia and Rose Portillo plays his grandmother Lidia. Cheech Marin will also appear as the family’s grandfather.
- From writer Matt Lopez and director Marvin Lemus, Alexander tells the story of 11-year-old Alexander Garcia who thinks he has the worst luck in the world. When his family sets off on a road trip to California, he’s pretty sure disaster awaits at every corner. His anxiety only increases when a family secret is revealed.
- The film is produced by Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, and Lisa Henson. Marisol Roncali and Chelsea Ellis Bloch serve as casting directors.
