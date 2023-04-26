“Part of Your World” Performed by Halle Bailey Now Available to Stream

May 26th, one month from today, will see the release of the live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid. To get Disney fans even more excited for this new telling of the story, star Halle Bailey’s full performance of “Part of Your World” has been added to streaming services.
What’s Happening:
- The Little Mermaid fans can now listen to Halle Bailey’s full performance of Ariel’s timeless “I want” song, “Part of Your World.”
- Meanwhile, the full soundtrack to the film will be available on May 19th, one week prior to the film’s theatrical release.
- You can listen to “Part of Your World” on many of your favorite streaming services, including:
- Additionally, a “visualizer video” has been added to YouTube, featuring imagery from the film.
- A slew of new character posters from the film were also released today.
- Tickets are now on sale for The Little Mermaid, which debuts in theaters on May 26th.
About The Little Mermaid:
- The Little Mermaid is the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid with a thirst for adventure. The youngest of King Triton’s daughters and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea and, while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land but ultimately places her life – and her father’s crown – in jeopardy.
- The film stars:
- Halle Bailey (grown-ish) as Ariel
- Jonah Hauer-King (A Dog’s Way Home) as Prince Eric
- Daveed Diggs (Hamilton) as the voice of Sebastian
- Awkwafina (Raya and the Last Dragon) as the voice of Scuttle
- Jacob Tremblay (Luca) as the voice of Flounder
- Noma Dumezweni (Mary Poppins Returns) as Queen Selina
- Art Malik (Homeland) as Sir Grimsby
- Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men) as King Triton
- Melissa McCarthy (Bridesmaids) as Ursula
- The Little Mermaid is directed by Oscar nominee Rob Marshall (Mary Poppins Returns) with a screenplay by two-time Oscar nominee David Magee (Finding Neverland).
- The songs feature music from multiple Academy Award winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast) and lyrics by Howard Ashman, and new lyrics by three-time Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto).
- The film is produced by two-time Emmy winner Marc Platt (Grease Live!), Miranda, two-time Emmy winner John DeLuca (Tony Bennett: An American Classic), and Rob Marshall, with Jeffrey Silver (The Lion King) serving as executive producer.