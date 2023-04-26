“Part of Your World” Performed by Halle Bailey Now Available to Stream

May 26th, one month from today, will see the release of the live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid. To get Disney fans even more excited for this new telling of the story, star Halle Bailey’s full performance of “Part of Your World” has been added to streaming services.

What’s Happening:

The Little Mermaid fans can now listen to Halle Bailey’s full performance of Ariel’s timeless “I want” song, “Part of Your World.”

Meanwhile, the full soundtrack to the film will be available on May 19th, one week prior to the film's theatrical release.

You can listen to “Part of Your World” on many of your favorite streaming services, including: Spotify Apple Music Amazon Music Pandora Deezer



Additionally, a “visualizer video” has been added to YouTube, featuring imagery from the film.

A slew of new character posters from the film were also released today

Tickets are now on sale The Little Mermaid, which debuts in theaters on May 26th.

About The Little Mermaid: