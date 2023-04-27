Star Wars Reveals Console, PC and Mobile Gaming Deals for Star Wars Day 2023

Well friends, Star Wars Day is almost here and you know what that means! The galaxy of gaming is giving players plenty to be excited about with discounts on a wide selection of popular video games for a variety skill sets and platforms.

StarWars.com Star Wars: Rogue Squadron 3D to newer titles like LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Vader Immortal and more.

to newer titles like and more. Most discounts range from 50%-85% off and apply to physical and/or digital copies. Some sales have already started so that fans have enough time to enjoy the deals as they complete their gaming library.

And not to worry, those who are more comfortable with apps for their smart devices will find a variety of giveaways and in-game events all in celebration of Star Wars Day.

Select discounts and offers are available April 17th-June 2nd.

Happy Shopping and May the Force be With You!

Console/PC

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Celebrate Star Wars Day with a new playable character, "Luke Starkiller" — available for free starting May the 4th!

Get up to 60% off for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Steam! Limited time only.

Offer availability varies by platform.

Learn More: Video Game Review: "Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga"

Star Wars Battlefront and Star Wars Squadrons

Get up to 85% off!

Offer valid April 27 – May 5.

Learn More: Video Game Review – "Star Wars: Squadrons" (single-player mode)

Star Wars: The Old Republic

Get a droid mini-pet when logging into Star Wars: The Old Republic !

! Enjoy a Double XP event and Collection Sale!

Offer valid May 4 – 18.

Aspyr Star Wars Heritage Pack

Get 50% off on Nintendo Switch in the Nintendo eShop!

Aspyr Star Wars Heritage Pack includes S tar Wars: Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast, Star Wars: Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, Star Wars: Episode I: Racer, Star Wars: Republic Commando, Star Wars: The Force Unleashed, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords .

and . Offer valid May 4 – 10.

Star Wars: Episode 1: Racer

Free on Xbox Games with Gold Membership!

Offer valid May 1 – 31.

Vader Immortal

Get up to 50% off for Meta Quest!

Offer valid April 29 – May 5.

Learn More: VR Review – "Star Wars: Vader Immortal" Episodes I and II

Mobile

Disney Emoji Blitz

Celebrate Disney 100 and The Wonder of Star Wars in this month’s Token Quest featuring Platinum Grogu! Offer valid May 1 – 31.

Disney Emoji Blitz returns to the Age of Rebellion to celebrate May the 4th with new characters including Emojis Boushh Disguise Leia, Rancor, and Salacious Crumb!

Enjoy sales throughout May the 4th week!

Disney Magic Kingdoms

Join a limited-time event from May 18 – June 2 for new characters from the Star Wars saga and The Mandalorian, including Emperor Palpatine, Moff Gideon, and Bo-Katan Kryze!

Give your visitors an exciting new experience from The Mandalorian with the Gideon’s Light Cruiser attraction!

Offer valid May 18 – June 2.

Disney Tsum Tsum

Get new Tsum Tsums Darth Vader & Trooper, General Grievous, and Count Dooku from May 1 – 31!

LEGO Star Wars: Battles

Celebrate this special day by testing your mettle and winning great prizes. Use your best Light Side and Dark Side decks to beat your opponents and claim all the rewards!

Offer valid May 4 – 5.

The Sims Freeplay

Unlock three Star Wars packs, including a Grogu statue, Rebel Flight Suit costume, and lightsaber wall lights!

Check out the Princess Leia Organa and Darth Vader outfits that have returned to the in-game store for a limited time!

Offer valid April 17 – May 30.

Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes

Log in starting May 1 for bonus materials, character shards, credits, and more all month long. Be sure to log in on May the 4th for limited-time offers, double drops, and a special May the 4th gift in your game inbox!

Tarfful and Saw Gerrera from Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order join the holotables, alongside some of your favorite characters like Cal Kestis, Cere Junda, and Merrin! Collect these characters until May 24.

join the holotables, alongside some of your favorite characters like Cal Kestis, Cere Junda, and Merrin! Collect these characters until May 24. The biggest raid to hit the holotables is arriving on May the 4th, featuring the Krayt Dragon from The Mandalorian!

Offers valid starting May 1.

Console/PC/Mobile

Minecraft

Check out Marketplace for great deals on Star Wars content. Plus, grab both a free Ewok Mask and a free R2-D2 Beanie in the Dressing Room, along with more Star Wars surprises!

Offer valid May 2 – 9.

Star Wars Pinball

Join Zen Studios in celebration with discounts on Star Wars Pinball content across most platforms! Find your competitive spirit in unique tournaments: help Mando in his quest for The Child in Star Wars Pinball: The Mandalorian and win an exclusive in-game reward! Or join Ashoka and Anakin for free on the Star Wars Pinball: The Clone Wars table — opened up only on May the 4th in the Tournaments section!

and win an exclusive in-game reward! Or join Ashoka and Anakin for free on the table — opened up only on May the 4th in the Tournaments section! Offer valid April 30 – May 7.

Star Wars: Rogue Squadron 3D

Amazon Prime members can claim this classic game for free!

Offer valid May 4 – June 7.

Sales by Platform

Many classic Star Wars games are available at big discounts in celebration of Star Wars Day. Visit your gaming platform of choice for more information.

Steam

Offers valid from April 27 – May 5.

Xbox

Offers valid from April 28 – May 5.

Epic Games Store

Offers valid from May 4 – May 11.

GOG

Offers valid from April 27 – May 5.

Humble Bundle

Offers valid from April 27 – May 5.

