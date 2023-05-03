Find the Perfect Gift for Mother’s Day With Pandora’s Collection at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort

If you are still looking for a Mother's Day gift for your mom this year, check out Pandora's collection. Disney Parks shared more information on Twitter.

What's Happening:

If you are looking for some beautiful jewelry for your mom this year, you will want to stop by Walt Disney World Disneyland Resort

Disney shared: Celebrate the mom in your life with Pandora jewelry pieces and charms that will warm their heart. And, customize the perfect message along with your styled jewelry pieces at Pandora’s calligraphy events on May 5 and 6, including personalized postcards with any purchase.

The fairy tale begins May 5 at Uptown Jewelers and May 6 at Legends of Hollywood at Disney's Hollywood Studios