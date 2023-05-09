Hawkeye with Sky-Cycle is Latest Marvel Legends Release Celebrating Avengers 60th Anniversary

In 2023 the Avengers aka Earth’s Mightiest Heroes are celebrating their 60th anniversary and Hasbro is commemorating the big year with an awesome selection of Marvel Legends action figures. They’re shining the spotlight on Hawkeye (Clint Barton) complete with his incredible Sky-Cycle that comic fans will no doubt recognize

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Everyone likes to celebrate an anniversary milestone and this year that honor falls to Marvel’s Avengers. It’s been 60 years since the group first assembled in Marvel Comics and audiences of all ages have loved watching them defend the world.

Naturally, Hasbro is recognizing this anniversary with a new Marvel Legends figure of classic Hawkeye and his favorite transport: the Sky-Cycle!

Hawkeye is here to save your display cases from the dangerous evils that lurk around the corner! The 6-inch scale figure comes dressed in his purple suit, outrageous helmet and is equipped with a bow and quiver of arrows (duh).

He can stand free on his own and strike incredible poses or he can sit comfortably on the Sky-Cycle and take out enemies while on the move.

As always, Marvel Legends figures feature premium detail, deco, and multiple points of articulation making them great for imaginative play or dynamic display.

The Hawkeye Marvel Legends figure is available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth and sells for $49.99

and sells for $49.99 It is expected to ship to fans in August 2023. A link to this incredible collectible can be found below.

Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth

**Laughing Place is pleased to share a special Entertainment Earth affiliate link! Shop using our ​​EE.toys/LPFAN link—or enter code LPFAN at checkout: Save 10% on in-stock items and Free Standard Shipping on purchases of $59+.**

“Ex-circus performer Clint Barton renounced a life of crime to join the Avengers as Hawkeye. Using his archery skills atop his Sky-Cycle he leads the fight against the foes no single hero could withstand.”

Avengers 60th Anniversary Marvel Legends Hawkeye with Sky-Cycle 6 Inch Action Figure – $49.99

Comes with comics-inspired Sky-Cycle vehicle that the figure can sit on and 6 accessories

Ages 4 and up

More Marvel Legends:

Is it time to grow your Marvel collection? Check out these new pre-orders inspired by some of Marvel’s recent and upcoming films!