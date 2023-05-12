Photos: Celebrating Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month at Disney Springs

May is Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month, and Disney Springs is celebrating “A World of Voices” all month long. Let’s see what the shopping district is doing to mark the occasion.

Art created by Asian American & Pacific Islander artists available at The Art of Disney have special signs telling you the artist’s story.

Amorette's Patisserie has a special Ube Pianono available for the duration of the event.

Check out our previous post to see how else you can celebrate Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month throughout Walt Disney World.

