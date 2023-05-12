“Tamron Hall” Guest List: Halle Bailey, Ludacris and More to Appear Week of May 15th

This week Tamron Hall welcomes a number of special guests including actors and reality stars. Together they’ll discuss major life events, current projects, and so much more.

What’s Happening:

Tamron Hall is produced by Walt Disney Television and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks.

Tamron Hall Guests for the Week of May 15th-19th:

Monday, May 15 – Spread the Word Bishop T.D. Jakes ( Disruptive Thinking Study Guide: A Daring Strategy to Change How We Live, Lead, and Love ) Jessica Cruel ( Allure ’s first Black Editor-in-Chief; Creating a platform for the unheard voices in the beauty industry) Paris Mckenzie (Youngest Black owner of a beauty supply store) Dallas Wise (12-year-old entrepreneur who has his own business, “Dallas Sized Cookies”)

Tuesday, May 16 – Hot Summer Movies Chris “Ludacris” Bridges ( Fast X ; behind the scenes with a famous co-star) Gina Torres ( 9-1-1: Lone Star ; The Perfect Find ) Shop Tam Fam

Wednesday, May 17 Alfonso Ribeiro ( America’s Funniest Home Videos ; Dancing with the Stars co-host)

Thursday, May 18 – Making A Splash Halle Bailey ( The Little Mermaid ; impact of being the first-ever live-action Black Disney princess) Kelly Mccreary (saying goodbye to Grey’s Anatomy after 10 seasons)

Friday, May 19 – Tamron’s Spring Beauty Bar Damone Roberts (“Hollywood Eyebrow King”) Dr. Barbara Sturm (Tips on how to love your skin) Katie Sturino (Megababe beauty brand) Prabal Gurung, Phillip Lim, Laura Kim, Tina Leung and Ezra J. Williams ( House Of Slay co-founders



