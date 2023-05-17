New Watercolor Magic Shot Available at Magic Kingdom

Disney PhotoPass offers a wide variety of fantastic Magic Shots for guests to commemorate their visit. The newest addition to these offerings is a beautiful Watercolor Magic Shot.

The Disney Parks Blog

The Watercolor Magic Shot turns your photo into a painting while stylistically removing other guests from the background.

This Magic Shot will be available from the Disney PhotoPass photographer stationed across from Partners Statue at Magic Kingdom

Disney PhotoPass photographers currently offer almost 100 classic Magic Shots around Walt Disney World

Check out some of these Magic Shots below:

Disney PhotoPass also offers Super Zoom Magic Shots and 360-degree Tiny World Magic Shots, both of which are available at all four Walt Disney World parks.

ICYMI – More Walt Disney World news: