New Watercolor Magic Shot Available at Magic Kingdom

Disney PhotoPass offers a wide variety of fantastic Magic Shots for guests to commemorate their visit. The newest addition to these offerings is a beautiful Watercolor Magic Shot.
- The Disney Parks Blog shared a first look at this new Magic Shot.
- The Watercolor Magic Shot turns your photo into a painting while stylistically removing other guests from the background.
- This Magic Shot will be available from the Disney PhotoPass photographer stationed across from Partners Statue at Magic Kingdom Park for a limited time from 9 a.m. through 2:30 p.m.
- Disney PhotoPass photographers currently offer almost 100 classic Magic Shots around Walt Disney World Resort, which add fun effects or favorite characters to your photo.
- Check out some of these Magic Shots below:
- Disney PhotoPass also offers Super Zoom Magic Shots and 360-degree Tiny World Magic Shots, both of which are available at all four Walt Disney World parks.
