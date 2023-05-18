Sweet Fried Goodness! Churro Ear Headband Coming to shopDisney Next Week

If you’re a frequent viewer of Laughing Place and Disney Trivia Live!, you know we often ask our audiences “popcorn or churro?” when we’re comparing things (including snacks) at the Disney Parks. Well now, you can say churro with conviction while you show off the new Churro Ear Headband!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Disney is continuing the trend of representing its popular parks snacks on Ear Headband accessories and the latest treat to be featured is the churro! We’ve seen them feature popcorn , Mickey Pretzels , Mickey Ice Cream Bars , Mickey Waffles and more, so naturally it’s time to show some love to the churro.

, and more, so naturally it’s time to show some love to the churro. With its perfect ridges, crispy fried dough and sugar-coated exterior, this incredible pastry is a favorite among fans of all ages; and the new headband is sure to catch your eye too. In fact, this design looks so close to the real thing that you’re going to want to eat them on the spot!

The Ears feature a rounded churro design that almost looks like a donut and the very top of the ears are covered with chocolate dipping sauce. A big white bow sits in the center and from what we can tell, it’s covered in iridescent sequins.

At this time, we only know about the headband, but if this follows the previous Disney Snacks accessories trend there could be a collection of churro-inspired merchandise on the way. If that’s the case, we anticipate seeing a Spirit Jersey (Disneyland and Walt Disney World), Loungefly mini backpack, Crocs, and maybe even a pin.

The Churro Ear Headband will be available on shopDisney starting May 23rd. Pricing has not been announced, however most standard ear headbands sell for $34.99.

starting May 23rd. Pricing has not been announced, however most standard ear headbands sell for $34.99. Check back soon for links!

Free shipping at shopDisney:

Don’t forget that shopDisney purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!