Searchlight Pictures Releases Official Trailer for “Theater Camp”

by |
Tags: , ,

Searchlight Pictures have released the official trailer for Theater Camp, an improv-driven ensemble film starring Ben Platt and Molly Gordon.

What’s Happening:

  • Tony Award winner Ben Platt and Molly Gordon star in the original comedy Theater Camp as Amos and Rebecca-Diane – lifelong best friends and drama instructors at a rundown camp in upstate New York.
  • When clueless tech-bro Troy (Jimmy Tatro) arrives to run the property (into the ground), Amos, Rebecca-Diane and production manager Glenn (Noah Galvin) band together with the staff and students, staging a masterpiece to keep their beloved summer camp afloat.
  • Back in January, our very own Alex Reif saw a screening of the film at the Sundance Film Festival, and you can check out his review here.
  • Theater Camp arrives in theaters on July 14th, 2023.

The Cast:

  • Noah Galvin
  • Molly Gordon
  • Ben Platt
  • Jimmy Tatro
  • Patti Harrison
  • Nathan Lee Graham
  • Ayo Edebiri
  • Owen Thiele
  • Alan Kim
  • Alexander Bello
  • Bailee Bonick
  • Kyndra Sanchez
  • Donovan Colan
  • Vivienne Sachs
  • Quinn Titcomb
  • Caroline Aaron
  • Amy Sedaris

More Searchlight Pictures News: