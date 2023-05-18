Searchlight Pictures Releases Official Trailer for “Theater Camp”

Searchlight Pictures have released the official trailer for Theater Camp, an improv-driven ensemble film starring Ben Platt and Molly Gordon.
What’s Happening:
- Tony Award winner Ben Platt and Molly Gordon star in the original comedy Theater Camp as Amos and Rebecca-Diane – lifelong best friends and drama instructors at a rundown camp in upstate New York.
- When clueless tech-bro Troy (Jimmy Tatro) arrives to run the property (into the ground), Amos, Rebecca-Diane and production manager Glenn (Noah Galvin) band together with the staff and students, staging a masterpiece to keep their beloved summer camp afloat.
- Back in January, our very own Alex Reif saw a screening of the film at the Sundance Film Festival, and you can check out his review here.
- Theater Camp arrives in theaters on July 14th, 2023.
The Cast:
- Noah Galvin
- Molly Gordon
- Ben Platt
- Jimmy Tatro
- Patti Harrison
- Nathan Lee Graham
- Ayo Edebiri
- Owen Thiele
- Alan Kim
- Alexander Bello
- Bailee Bonick
- Kyndra Sanchez
- Donovan Colan
- Vivienne Sachs
- Quinn Titcomb
- Caroline Aaron
- Amy Sedaris
