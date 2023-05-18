Searchlight Pictures Releases Official Trailer for “Theater Camp”

Searchlight Pictures have released the official trailer for Theater Camp, an improv-driven ensemble film starring Ben Platt and Molly Gordon.

Tony Award winner Ben Platt and Molly Gordon star in the original comedy Theater Camp as Amos and Rebecca-Diane – lifelong best friends and drama instructors at a rundown camp in upstate New York.

as Amos and Rebecca-Diane – lifelong best friends and drama instructors at a rundown camp in upstate New York. When clueless tech-bro Troy (Jimmy Tatro) arrives to run the property (into the ground), Amos, Rebecca-Diane and production manager Glenn (Noah Galvin) band together with the staff and students, staging a masterpiece to keep their beloved summer camp afloat.

Back in January, our very own Alex Reif saw a screening of the film at the Sundance Film Festival, and you can check out his review here.

Theater Camp arrives in theaters on July 14th, 2023.

The Cast:

Noah Galvin

Molly Gordon

Ben Platt

Jimmy Tatro

Patti Harrison

Nathan Lee Graham

Ayo Edebiri

Owen Thiele

Alan Kim

Alexander Bello

Bailee Bonick

Kyndra Sanchez

Donovan Colan

Vivienne Sachs

Quinn Titcomb

Caroline Aaron

Amy Sedaris

