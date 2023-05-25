Disney’s Animal Kingdom Welcomes Penny, A Yellow-Backed Duiker Calf

Disney’s Animal Kingdom has welcomed Penny, a yellow-backed duiker calf who will soon call the Gorilla Falls Exploration Trail home.

What’s Happening:

Disney’s Dr. Mark Penning shared an Instagram post

This sweet yellow-backed duiker calf was born earlier this month to mom Pearl. The birth of Penny is an incredible milestone, as the last yellow-backed duiker calf born in Disney’s care was over 20 years ago.

Disney has worked with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan to introduce this unique species to guests.

Mom and baby are backstage now, but you can look out for this adorable pair on Gorilla Falls Exploration Trail later this summer.

More Walt Disney World News: