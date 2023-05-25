Disney’s Animal Kingdom Welcomes Penny, A Yellow-Backed Duiker Calf

by |
Tags: , , , , , ,

Disney’s Animal Kingdom has welcomed Penny, a yellow-backed duiker calf who will soon call the Gorilla Falls Exploration Trail home.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney’s Dr. Mark Penning shared an Instagram post welcoming Penny, the newest addition to Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
  • This sweet yellow-backed duiker calf was born earlier this month to mom Pearl. The birth of Penny is an incredible milestone, as the last yellow-backed duiker calf born in Disney’s care was over 20 years ago.
  • Disney has worked with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan to introduce this unique species to guests.
  • Mom and baby are backstage now, but you can look out for this adorable pair on Gorilla Falls Exploration Trail later this summer.

More Walt Disney World News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning