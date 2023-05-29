New “Monsters Inc.” Themed Treats Coming to the Magic Kingdom on Thursday, June 1st

Some scary good treats are coming to the Magic Kingdom later this week, inspired by Mike and Sully from Monsters Inc.

What’s Happening:

  • Starting Thursday, June 1st, you'll be able to treat yourself to both the Mike Wazowski Cake at the Lunching Pad and the Sulley Slush at Cosmic Ray's Starlight Cafe.
  • Mike Wazowski Cake is an orange blossom-mango mousse cake with candy eye, while the Sulley Slush is a blue raspberry slush with purple whipped cream.
  • After enjoying your Monsters Inc. themed treats, be sure to pay a visit to the Monsters Inc. Laugh Floor where you’re bound to have a monstrously good time.

