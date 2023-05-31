Disney100 Celebrates Wonder of Pixar with Merchandise Selections for the Whole Family

2023 marks the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company and this year fans can grow their Disney collections with exciting merchandise celebrating favorite characters and stories that bring the magic to life. This month, Disney’s “Wonder of…” series shines a spotlight on Pixar toys, clothing and collectibles that everyone can enjoy.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Disney100

One of the easiest ways for fans to get in on the fun is by shopping! New and favorite collections will be popping up all year long as part of Disney’s monthly “Wonder of…” series.

For the month of June, the Wonder of… focus turns to Pixar with apparel, toys and more themed to beloved movies as well as the highly anticipated Elemental (June 16th).

(June 16th). No matter your age, you can celebrate the Wonder of Pixar with merchandise from retailers including Amazon, shopDisney, and Walmart.

Links to featured items can be found below. Be sure to check back soon to see who’s next in the “Wonder of…” series.

Toys and Collectibles

Whether you’re young or young at heart, you can have a blast building your Pixar collection with the LEGO Up House that features Carl Fredricksen, Russell and of course, Dug. Toy Story audiences will love the Roundup Fun Woody 12-inch figure that says over 30 phrases.

For those wanting to experiment with playsets, the new Storytellers figure sets from Mattel are a perfect choice and feature fan-favorite characters from Monsters Inc. and WALL•E and the upcoming Elemental. Then take a spin with the Cars On The Road crew and a playset highlighting Mater's dinosaur daydream!

Finally get ready for hours of hilarious entertainment from the Roarin' Laughs Rex dinosaur figure. His arms move comically as he speaks 40+ movie phrases and sounds (available on Amazon and Walmart)

Looking for more toy fun? You can learn if it’s really possible to make the Up house fly in LEGO’s newly-released “Making Wonder” YouTube Series!

Plush, Apparel, and Outdoor Games

Cuteness abounds! Celebrate Disney100 and the 20th Anniversary of Finding Nemo with these 5" Cuutopia Finding Nemo plush buddies available exclusively at Amazon! Fans get up close and huggable with fish friends Nemo and Dory, baby turtle Squirt and shark Bruce

If it’s fun in the sun you’re after, don’t miss out on the Toy Story “Summer Splash” collection from shopDisney! This assortment includes a Summer Splash Spirit Jersey for Kids and a Spirit Jersey for Adults plus a matching look for pets!

You can also beat the summer heat with this Inflatable Pool Toss 2 In 1 Game or the Toy Story Alien Inflatable Bowling Game Set.

Everything Beyond

Along with all of the cool products featured above, there’s so much more to check out all over the internet! From jewelry selections and at home essentials, to toys, pajamas and even bed frames, you can live your best Pixar life all year long.

While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.