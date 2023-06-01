Disney Junior Shares Theme Song From New Series “Pupstruction”

To celebrate International Corgi Day which takes place this weekend, Disney Branded Television is sharing a sneak peek at their newest preschool series, Pupstruction.

What’s Happening:

Disney Junior’s newest series, Pupstruction, premieres June 14 and stars Phinny, an innovative young corgi, and the leader of the Pupstruction crew. He dreams up some of the biggest and wildest ideas to help his town of Petsburg. Although Phinny might be the smallest pup on the crew, he proves that you don't need big paws to have big ideas.

premieres June 14 and stars Phinny, an innovative young corgi, and the leader of the Pupstruction crew. He dreams up some of the biggest and wildest ideas to help his town of Petsburg. Although Phinny might be the smallest pup on the crew, he proves that you don't need big paws to have big ideas. As part of the fun of International Corgi day on June 4th, Disney Junior is sharing a sneak peek at the theme song of the new series, which you can check out below.

Pupstruction is an imaginative, music-filled animated series following the adventures of the Pupstruction team – a doggone hard-working construction crew that ranges from some of the brawniest breeds to irresistibly cute and playful puppies.

is an imaginative, music-filled animated series following the adventures of the Pupstruction team – a doggone hard-working construction crew that ranges from some of the brawniest breeds to irresistibly cute and playful puppies. The series premieres Wednesday, June 14th, with a simulcast on Disney Channel Disney+

The series stars: Yonas Kibreab (Pixar's upcoming Elio Big City Greens I'm Dying Up Here ) as Roxy and newcomer Mica Zeltzer as Luna, as well as Yvette Nicole Brown ( Firebuds Saturday Night Live ) as Bobby Boots, Grey DeLisle ( The Simpsons ) as Maya, Kari Wahlgren ( The Ghost and Molly McGee ( Muppet Babies T.O.T.S. ) as Bailey.

) as Roxy and newcomer Mica Zeltzer as Luna, as well as Yvette Nicole Brown ( ) as Bobby Boots, Grey DeLisle ( ) as Maya, Kari Wahlgren ( ) as Bailey. Pupstruction is created and executive produced by Travis Braun (T.O.T.S.). In addition to Braun, the season one creative team includes Victor Cook (T.O.T.S.) as executive producer, Robyn Brown (Muppet Babies) as co-producer/story editor and Abigail Nesbitt (T.O.T.S.) as supervising director. Rob Cantor (The Ghost and Molly McGee) is songwriter and composer. Pupstruction is produced by Titmouse in association with Disney Junior.