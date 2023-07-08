New Disney+ Disney100 Ad Reminds Us Great Stories Live Forever

As we continue to celebrate Disney100 all year long, Disney+ reminds us that “great stories live forever” with a new ad featuring several of our favorite films.

The new ad cleverly cuts together pieces of beloved films to for a continuously moving circle for the 30-second duration.

The ad includes clips from Disney classics and recent hits alike, including: Frozen Encanto Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs The Little Mermaid Fantasia The Simpsons Iron Man Black Panther Avengers Avatar Peter Pan Aladdin The Lion King Star Wars : The Empire Strikes Back And many more

Watch the new ad below:

