New Disney+ Disney100 Ad Reminds Us Great Stories Live Forever

As we continue to celebrate Disney100 all year long, Disney+ reminds us that “great stories live forever” with a new ad featuring several of our favorite films.
- The new ad cleverly cuts together pieces of beloved films to for a continuously moving circle for the 30-second duration.
- The ad includes clips from Disney classics and recent hits alike, including:
- Frozen
- Encanto
- Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
- The Little Mermaid
- Fantasia
- The Simpsons
- Iron Man
- Black Panther
- Avengers
- Avatar
- Peter Pan
- Aladdin
- The Lion King
- Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back
- And many more
- Watch the new ad below:
More on Disney100:
- The Walt Disney Company marks its 100th anniversary this year, and the Disneyland Resort is commemorating the milestone with new experiences, entertainment and more throughout 2023.
- Disney100 celebrates incredible storytellers and creators, along with the fans and families who’ve brought Disney into their hearts, as they together spark the magic and wonder of Disney. This celebration honors the journey we’ve been on and the memories we’ve created together, and it will bring new experiences with beloved characters along with heartwarming new stories.
- While the Disney100 celebration has been going on at Disneyland for some time now, Walt Disney World announced recently that EPCOT will play host to the festivities on the east coast in late 2023.
- Eight classic Disney films are returning to movie theaters for special limited-time engagements in celebration of Disney100.
- In celebration of the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company, the upcoming Fall 2023 issue of Disney twenty-three will take fans on a trip down memory lane in honor of the company’s centennial this October.
- Catch up on all the latest Disney100 news here.
Disney100 coverage is presented by shopDisney