Buzz Lightyear has joined the mobile game Brawl Stars as a limited time offering, with other elements of the game receiving Toy Story-based additions and makeovers.

What’s Happening:

Buzz Lightyear stands out as the very first playable character for the game who originates from outside of the Brawl Stars universe.

The Brawl Stars incarnation of Buzz has three different battle modes — laser, wing and saber — inspired by different Buzz Lightyear movie moments.

Buzz was made available as of December 12 and will be available to all players until February 5, 2025.

Though Buzz is the only Toy Story-specific character joining the game currently, some of the Brawl Stars regulars are receiving Toy Story-inspired makeovers, as the characters Colt, Bibi, and Jessie can be transformed with exclusive skins to resemble Woody (Woody Colt), Bo Peep (Bibi Bo Peep) and Jessie (nicknamed Jessie Jessie, naturally). A Buzz Lightyear skin for the character Surge will be available after the takeover has ended.

In addition, beginning on January 2, Brawl Stars’ theme park setting, Starr Park, will have a new pop-up addition, the Pizza Planet Arcade, based on the location from the Toy Story franchise.

The Pizza Planet Arcade will challenge players to collect Pizza Slices, which can then be exchanged for Toy Story-themed cosmetics such as pins and icons, or to unlock a totally new Brawler.

What They’re Saying:

Frank Keienburg (Brawl Stars General Manager): " Toy Story is the ideal collab for us, as the theme of teamwork and creating connections with others is at the core of Brawl Stars . And just like when Buzz Lightyear first arrives in Toy Story, there can be rivalry and competitive tension in our game, but that mostly leads to respect and friendship once the dust has settled. It's awesome to team up with Disney and Pixar and especially cool to drop Buzz Lightyear as our first-ever playable character who is not part of the Brawl Stars universe, and to make him available for a limited time."

