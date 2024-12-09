The Slide-a-Saurus Rex and Trixie’s Falls are among the offerings.

The new Disney Treasure features the Toy Story Splash Zone, a children’s splash pad area first introduced to the Disney Cruise Line on the Disney Wish.

The area, which is available for kids up to the age of 6, features large figures of Toy Story characters like Woody, Buzz, Bo Peep and Jessie, but in the form of oversized rubber bath toys that move and spray water.

The area was inspired by the 2012 Toy Story short Partysaurus Rex, which focused on bath toys.

All the elements from the Wish incarnation of the Toy Story Splash Zone have been ported to the Treasure, Including the Slide-a-Saurus Rex kids water slide, pop jets, geysers, and bubblers, along with Trixie’s Falls, a six-inch-deep wading pool with a small fountain and waterfall.

Toy Story Splash Zone can be found on Deck 12, near another Toy Story-themed location, Wheezy’s Freezies.

With a media preview currently underway, the Disney Treasure will embark on its maiden voyage from Port Canaveral, Florida, on December 21, 2024, followed by an inaugural season of seven-night itineraries to the Eastern and Western Caribbean from Port Canaveral.

